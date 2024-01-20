Man injured after multiple shots fired in Salt Lake City neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a shooting in the Liberty Wells neighborhood Friday evening that left a man injured. Police have not made an arrest but say there is no imminent danger to the community.

Police began investigating at 7:38 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting near 180 East Kensington Avenue. Upon arrival, a man was found injured. He was later transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe multiple shots were fired from a car, one bullet hitting a nearby house. No one inside the home was hurt.

A car description is not available, no arrests have been made. However, police say that there is currently no imminent threat to the community at this time.

Anyone with information about this investigation should call 801-799-3000 and reference case 24-9955.

