Man killed in Kanarraville shooting, another man in custody

KANARRAVILLE, Utah — A man was killed in a Kanarraville shooting Wednesday evening and another man was taken into custody for questioning in the deadly incident.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies responded in Kanarraville just before 8 p.m. on reports of an "incident."

Further details about the location and nature of the call were not made available.

Once deputies arrived in the area, they discovered a man had been shot and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Another man who was also at the scene was taken into custody for questioning, officials said.

The identities of the men, as well as their relationship to each other, were not disclosed.

"It is important for the public to know that this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety at this time," the sheriff's office stated.

Officials reported that they expected more details surrounding the incident would be released Thursday.