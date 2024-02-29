Man killed in overnight Bountiful shooting

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police report a man was shot and killed in the early hours of Thursday morning in Bountiful and a suspect has not yet been taken into custody.

Reports of a shooting came in just after 1 a.m. in a residential area near 1950 South Bonneview Drive.

When officers arrived, they found one man with "multiple gunshot wounds," Bountiful Police told FOX 13 News. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

It's unknown how many times the man was shot.

During their investigation, Bountiful police located 18 shell casings at the scene.

Officials reported the search for a suspect in the incident is ongoing and they don't currently have any identification on who may have pulled the trigger. However, police believe there is no active threat to the public.

The identity of the man who was killed in the reported shooting as well as a motive behind the incident was not made available.

