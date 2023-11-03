Man killed in suspected West Bountiful parking lot shooting

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A man is dead after a suspected shooting in a West Bountiful parking lot and police say a search is ongoing for the individual who pulled the trigger.

Officials say they are searching for a 2014 Grey Chevy Silverado with the Utah plate "8K7TA." They believe the suspect may be headed to Emery County.

FOX 13 News learned police located the body of the man in the Lowe's parking lot at 545 West and 350 North Friday morning.

The suspect involved in the incident is missing but many police officers and investigators were at the scene Friday morning to put the pieces together about what happened.

Further details about if the suspect and victim knew each other, a motive for the shooting and the identity of the man who died were not made available.

