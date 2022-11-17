Man killed in Tooele domestic violence incident, another man taken into custody

TOOELE, Utah — A 60-year-old man was killed in an early morning domestic violence incident in Tooele, and another man was taken into custody, police report.

Officers were called to the area of Date Street and Third Street just before 2:30 a.m. on reports that a man was not conscious and not breathing.



When crews arrived, they found the man had died of his injuries. Police began investigating the incident as a homicide "due to the extent of the injuries."

During the investigation, 55-year-old Richard Perales was booked into jail on charges of homicide and aggravated domestic violence.

Further details about who the victim was, the relationship between the two individuals and what led up to the incident were not made available.

Police said there is no current threat to the public.

