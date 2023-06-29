Man killed in West Haven shooting, suspect taken into custody

WEST HAVEN, Utah — A man was killed late Wednesday night in a West Haven after he was shot and the suspect was taken into custody, officials report.

Exact details on what led up to the shooting and who the 50-year-old man who died was were not made immediately available.

Officials report they arrived at the scene, located near 4300 W. 4700 S. in West Haven at 11:10 p.m.

They discovered an unresponsive man who had been shot and began rendering emergency medical aid. The man was later transported to the hospital where he died.

During the investigation, the suspect in the shooting was identified and taken into custody.

Officials state that the shooting appeared to be an "isolated event" and there is no outstanding danger to the public.

"The Weber County Sheriff’s Office would like to express its condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time," a statement from officials read in part. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve their loss."

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest updates.