Man killed, suspect in custody for domestic violence related homicide

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man was found dead and another man taken into custody in a St. George homicide that police said started as a domestic violence related incident.

St. George Police said a call was received at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday from the area of 740 N. 1100 E. about domestic violence.

The caller reported an adult male had threatened several people with a firearm, officials said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they heard gunshots from the residence.

The male suspect was taken into custody and upon investigation, officers found a second adult male dead inside the home.

Police say no suspects are outstanding in the case and there is no threat to the public.

Identification of the individuals involved and further details about charges the suspect may face were not made available.

Police ask the public to avoid the area as more witnesses and victims are interviewed and an investigation is ongoing.