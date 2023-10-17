Man narrowly misses being shot in the head during alleged road rage incident

KEARNS, Utah — A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly shot at another driver during a road rage incident in Kearns, narrowly missing their head.

Dravin Robinson, 23, faces multiple charges including felony discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault.

On Monday just after 3 p.m., police responded to 5416 Rockford Street in Kearns on a report that a person had been shot inside his vehicle, arresting documents state.

When officers arrived, they found a woman and man in a car, who reported that the man had almost gotten shot in the head.

The man said the bullet narrowly missed his head, hitting his hat as he was driving in the area. The man then showed police his hat, which documents state had a damaged and frayed rim.

Police found Robinson nearby and took him into custody before searching his vehicle and finding a handgun inside as well as a single shell casing.

During the investigation, police learned from the man and woman that they were driving southbound on 5400 South and saw Robinson "swerving in and out of traffic and driving recklessly," documents state.

At a red light, Robinson and the man started yelling at each other before the light turned green.

Documents state Robinson then sped in front of the man and woman's car and slammed on his brakes before returning back into the adjacent lane.

Robinson then, "fired a single shot through the passenger side of his vehicle, shattering the front passenger window," arrest documents read. "The male victim was hit with the bullet in the bill of his hat, which he was wearing. The female passenger was not struck."

While Robinson invoked his Miranda rights and was not questioned, documents state that after the shooting, he asked multiple times if the other people were okay "and said he was sorry it had to get to that point."

Robinson is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County Jail.