Man on the run, 3 others detained after shots fired in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Police are searching for a man who they believe may have been shot in the foot and fled from the scene where shots were fired in Clearfield Sunday afternoon.

Richard Tehero, 44, is Hispanic and was last seen driving a black 2017 GMC Sierra truck with Utah license plate 6X8CG while wearing a black and white striped hoodie.

Police believe Tehero was possibly shot in the foot and would like to check his welfare and interview him as part of the investigation.

If you know where Tehero may be or see him, police advise calling 911 as the 44-year-old is known to carry guns.

At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, officials received word of shots fired in the area of 530 South State Street at the Clearfield Plaza Apartments.

Responding officers found a vehicle with "several bullet holes" at the scene and additionally talked with witnesses who saw the shooting unfold.

Shortly after arriving, officers detained three people who were "reportedly involved in the incident," officials explained.

"Detectives will continue to investigate this incident and arrests may be made once witnesses and the other detained persons are interviewed," a release reads.