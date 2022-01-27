Man robbed, assaulted at gunpoint in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was robbed and assaulted at gunpoint in downtown Salt Lake City during the early morning on Thursday, according to police.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and accused of using a loaded handgun to assault and then take property from a man sitting outside an apartment complex.

The SLCPD said officers responded to the area of 200 East 100 South around 2:47 a.m. Thursday after the victim reported a man, later identified as Cody Sweeney, pulled out a gun and took his property.

The victim told officers Sweeney became upset after a brief conversation and proceeded to hit him in the head with the gun. The victim reported Sweeney then took his property and walked away.

Police said the victim's injuries were not serious and he declined medical attention.

During the investigation, police said, officers got information about the suspect’s potential location near 300 South and Main Street and when they arrived they arrested Sweeney after he fought with a police supervisor.

Sweeney was booked in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and faces charges of Aggravated Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Financial Card, Possession of a Firearm by a Restricted Person, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of Another’s Identifying Documents, Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Interference with Arresting Officer.