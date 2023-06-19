Man says he was trying to run vehicle off road in road rage incident on I-15

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man was arrested and faces a misdemeanor charge after he admitted to trying to run a vehicle off the road and took a gun out while driving on Interstate 15, court documents state.

WATCH: Utah tops list of worst states for road rage... but why?

Jeffrey Stout, 59, was charged with one count of threatening or using a dangerous weapon in a fight.

The incident took place in Washington County on Saturday afternoon when dispatchers received word of a reckless driver incident that also dealt with a driver brandishing a weapon on I-15.

Troopers tracked the vehicle in question down and detained both the driver and passenger after pulling them over, documents state.

Stout was identified as the driver of the vehicle and admitted to troopers that "the other pickup had cut him off and he was trying to run him off the road," a probable cause statement reads in part.

"He admitted they were 'road raging,'" documents state and Stout said he pulled his weapon out and pointed it in the air above the center console area so the other driver could see it.

Troopers report Stout said "continually" that he had a right to protect himself, documents state.

In addition, troopers gathered witness video that showed Stout cutting off the other driver, brake checking and not allowing the other driver to pass him.