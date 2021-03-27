Man sentenced to prison for killing ‘iconic’ St. George Denny’s cook Gary Hall

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man who killed his roommate and well-known local cook at the apartment the two men shared in St. George was sentenced to prison this week.

Joshua Anthony Huntsman, 25, appeared in 5th District Court Tuesday for a sentencing hearing via video after pleading guilty to first-degree felony murder last month.

Cody Blowers, St. George News Joshua Huntsman is sentenced for murder of Gary Hall during sentencing hearing held in 5th District Court via video, St. George, Utah, March 23, 2021

The charges are related to the murder of 62-year-old Gary Hall, a long-time resident of St. George who was found shot to death inside the apartment last July.

Officers were dispatched to the apartment complex to conduct a welfare check on Hall after the general manager of Denny’s on St. George Boulevard contacted police to say the 37-year veteran cook failed to show up for work or call in. Once they forced entry into the apartment, they found Hall lying dead in a pool of blood and covered with a blanket.

On Tuesday, District Judge Jeffery Wilcox sentenced Huntsman to 15 years to life. The court can recommend he serve much longer than 15 years, but ultimately, that decision is out of the court’s hands and “is left up to the Board of Pardons," Wilcox said.

