Man seriously injured after officer-involved shooting at Layton apartments

LAYTON, Utah — A man was shot by police at an apartment complex in Layton early Wednesday morning after he allegedly went out on a balcony with a rifle and made threatening comments towards officers.

Police tell FOX 13 News they were called to the Layton Meadows Apartments, located at 540 West 1425 North just after 4:30 a.m. on an unrelated domestic violence call.

When they arrived at the complex, police report a man went out on a balcony with a rifle and yelled at them.

The man talked about wanting to shoot the officers and sounded impaired, police report. He also was pointing the rifle around the entire complex.

"We were caught off guard, obviously, he had nothing to do with this case," explained Lt. Travis Lyman with the Layton Police Department.

For more than an hour, officials tried to calm the man down.

"Trying to de-escalate him, get him to put the rifle down," Lyman said. "He was in and out of his apartment, yelling at us, threatening us, pointing the rifle all over the courtyard of this apartment complex that his apartment overlooked."

Lyman said that due to the proximity of other residents in the area, officers were immediately concerned.

"That early in the morning, everybody is likely at home so we were really concerned about all of that."

Eventually, shots were fired by police and the man was seriously injured, officials stated.

Sometime during the exchange, the man also fired his weapon once, Lyman told FOX 13 News.

"We'll be here obviously for some time today making sure nobody else was hit," Lyman explained. "He fired a round at one point as well so trying to sort out where all of that ended up and we'll sort out charges and anything else after that."

Exact details on why the shots were fired and what exactly led up to the shooting were not made immediately available as an investigation is underway.

The man involved was taken to the hospital after the incident.

Officials aren't sure how many officers are involved yet but will learn more during the course of the investigation.

The identity of the man who was shot was not disclosed.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest updates.