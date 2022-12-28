Man shot and killed at West Valley City apartment complex

A 20-year-old man died overnight Tuesday after he was shot at a West Valley City apartment complex.

Police say the incident happened just before 9 p.m. at the Redwood Apartments, located a 4000 South Redwood Road.

Officials got a call from Intermountain Medical Center that the man had died from injuries and determined he had been shot.

The man reportedly traveled from Ogden with friends to meet someone at the apartments.

He left his friends in the car and returned later with injuries. The other individuals then rushed him to the hospital where he died.

Details such as if a suspect has been taken into custody and the identity of the man who died were not made available.

If you have information that may be helpful to the case, call police.