Man shot and killed by police in Utah Co. following car chase

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A man was fatally shot by police in Saratoga Springs overnight after police said he tried to flee from officers and attempted to break into a home with a gun.

The incident began at around 11 p.m. Monday when Lehi police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 50-year-old man near Lehi Roller Mills, located on Main Street.

The man drove away from officers and although deputies with the Utah County Sheriff's Office spiked the car, the chase was terminated, officials told FOX 13 News.

Later in the night, officers found the man again near the Smith's Marketplace in Saratoga Springs, police said. He tried to ram a police car before driving away from the scene, officials explained.

The man went to a home near 792 N. Canteberry Ct. and at some point, police officers shot at the suspect, killing him, officials reported.

Police said initial investigation suggests the man was armed and he was trying to break into a home before he was fatally shot.

While an investigation into the officer-involved critical incident takes place, three officers are on administrative leave, officials reported.

The identity of the 50-year-old man who was shot and killed was not made available by police.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest updates on this developing story.