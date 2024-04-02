Man shot and killed in Salt Lake City police incident

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was shot and killed by police officers early Tuesday morning in Salt Lake City after allegedly refusing to comply with orders.

The identity of the man, including his age and name, were not made immediately available by police.

"We still do not know the name of the man who was shot and killed, or anything about him at this point," explained Salt Lake City Police Department spokesperson Brent Weisberg.

Just before 2:30 a.m., officials received word of a man with a weapon in the area of 875 South State Street.

A man was shot & killed by SLCPD early this morning near 900 So State St., the critical incident protocol team is now in place and State Street is completely shut down at 900 S. & State, we are gathering details & will have updates on Good Day Utah pic.twitter.com/QAjAMDXJ2x — scott mckane (@macfox13) April 2, 2024

When officers arrived in the area, they found the man in the parking lot with a weapon, police reported. He challenged officers and refused to comply with their orders.

Eventually, the situation escalated, resulting in four Salt Lake City Police officers firing four shots at the man.

"Four officers opened fire, and all of them are now on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, and one that is being conducted by the critical incident protocol team," Weisberg said.

Police said medical air was rendered immediately, but the man died of his injuries at the scene.

No officers or other civilians were injured in the situation.

“The public may never fully realize or understand the volatile, dangerous, and often unpredictable situations our officers face,” said Chief Mike Brown in a statement. “This investigation will gather additional facts, but I am relieved there were no other physical injuries to our officers or other community members. The safety of our city remains our number one priority.”

After the deadly incident, traffic on State Street was shut down in both directions from 800 to 900 South pending an investigation. Police said the closure would remain in place for "several hours" and did not give an estimated reopening time.

"We do know that State Street, between 800 and 900 South will remain closed while police continue searching for evidence clues to complete their investigation," Weisberg said. "That could take at least another hour, maybe longer."

The West Jordan Police OICI Protocol Team will now take over the investigation to determine exactly what led up to the shooting.