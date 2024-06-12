Man steals Lamborghini from airport after finding keys inside, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public's help in searching for a man who they say stole a Lamborghini from the Salt Lake City International Airport.

The stolen car is a 2023 blue Lamborghini Urus with Utah license plate number G829TV and is valued at $234,000.

SLCPD

A video shows the moment the car was stolen, with the suspect seen in a dark-colored jacket or hoodie opening the car door, inspecting inside the trunk and then getting inside.

Watch video from the parking garage of the airport that shows the moment the suspect discovered an unlocked Lamborghini

SLCPD release video of suspect stealing Lamborghini

Photos from police show the suspect wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue pants.

SLCPD

Officials report the owner parked the car in the short-term parking lot at the airport on June 1 and when they came back on June 9, the car was gone.

The owner of the car called police at 6:42 p.m. Sunday to report the theft.

An investigation revealed the suspect flew into the airport on June 3 and went to the parking garage, checking car doors.

"When the suspect came across the Lamborghini, he found the car unlocked with the keys inside, allowing him to steal the car," Salt Lake police stated.

As police search for the car, they're also reminding Utahns to always lock car doors, remove valuables, keep windows rolled up and never leave keys inside.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.