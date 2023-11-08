Man taken into custody following overnight Kearns standoff

KEARNS, Utah — A SWAT standoff in Kearns overnight Tuesday resulted in the arrest of one individual for a felony warrant against him.

Marco Gonzalez, 30, was taken into custody following the incident.

Unified Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call early Wednesday morning at around 2 a.m.

FOX 13 News crews saw a large police response, including SWAT teams, located in the area of South Tressel Rd and 5855 South.

When authorities arrived in the area, they found Gonzalez barricaded inside a home, which triggered a standoff and shelter in place order for residents surrounding the area.

Eventually, SWAT found Gonzalez hiding and he was taken into custody on a felony warrant, UPD stated.

Not many details were made available about what led up to the situation and how the standoff was eventually resolved. UPD did clarify that their officers did not fire any shots during the incident.

Officials reported other individuals in the home were safe.