Man tries to take officer's gun after airport assault, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested at the Salt Lake City International Airport Sunday and is accused of punching a man, choking a teen, taking a TASER and trying to grab an officer's gun.

Scott Hollis, 28, was arrested on multiple offenses including disarming a police officer - firearm, a first-degree felony, disarming a police officer - energy device and aggravated assault, third-degree felonies.

Salt Lake City Police officials said just after 5 p.m. Sunday, dispatchers received word of Hollis assaulting people in the pick-up area of the airport.

Arresting documents detail that Hollis approached the first victim and punched him in the face and then began strangling a second victim. SLCPD identified the victim who was punched as a 20-year-old man and the victim who was choked as a 17-year-old.

The relationship between Hollis and the two victims, if any, was not made immediately available.

As witnesses tried helping the victims, two officers, who were in the area for an unrelated case, saw the situation and jumped into action.

Arresting documents state the officers made contact with Hollis and told him "several times" to stop, to which he did not comply.

Officials state as they tried to take Hollis into custody, he "attempted to grab an officer's gun." However, he was not successful in taking the firearm.

"During the fight, Hollis reached for and successfully took the other officer’s TASER," SLCPD stated.

Documents additionally state Hollis was on the ground when he grabbed the TASER and released it from the holster.

The TASER was never activated and officers were able to recover it as they took Hollis into custody with the help of others.

Officials reported one officer received a minor injury as they responded to the incident.

A motive remains under investigation and officials are investigating whether Hollis was intoxicated during the ordeal.

Airport operations were not impacted in any way during the situation.