Man with gunshot wounds found inside crashed car in West Valley City, no suspects in custody

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found in a crashed car with multiple gunshot wounds in West Valley City.

The vehicle was located in the area of 1330 West Caesar Circle.

Sgt. Andrew Geyerman with the West Valley City Police Department explained police were dispatched to calls of shots fired just after midnight on Friday morning.

"When we got here we found a passenger vehicle crashed into a brick wall," Geyerman said. "Inside was one occupant with multiple gunshot wounds."

Officers attempted life-saving aid and the man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Now, teams are working to figure out exactly what happened and identify who the man was.

"Right now our forensics and major crimes units are in the area conducting their investigations talking to witnesses, gathering videos," "If anyone thinks they have any tips or information that might be of use to us, we encourage them to call at 801-840-4000."

No suspects have been taken into custody in relation to the homicide.