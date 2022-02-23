Man with history of similar charges accused of voyeurism in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — A Utah mother said her 7-year-old is overwhelmed by night terrors after being a victim of voyeurism. She said the trauma could have been prevented if previous charges against the man hadn’t been dismissed.

Stephanie Davis’ Ring doorbell camera captures the moment a man watches her son through a crack in the blinds at their home in Lehi.

Davis said on Jan. 11, she and her husband were down the street picking up an appliance and left their children alone briefly.

Security footage shows who police believe to be 27-year-old Jonathan Soberanis walking over and looking around the corner to check to see if the family car is parked in its usual spot. Minutes later, he returns and allegedly taps the window to get the boy’s attention.

“He knew immediately he was in danger and he put his body against the door to lock it,” said Davis.

Her son called the parents and the man ran off.

Davis said she went through her and neighbors’ surveillance footage and found more video of the man looking through windows days before.

Lehi Police arrested Soberanis on Feb. 3. He now faces two charges of voyeurism.

In the police report, an officer wrote, “Based on previous history involving Jonathan, it is apparent that he is dangerous to children.”

Back in 2018, Soberanis was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a 9-year-old in a bathroom at the Shops of South Town in Sandy. He was charged with assault, lewdness involving a child, and violent offense committed in the presence of a child. All charges were dismissed without prejudice.

In June 2021, he was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 5-year-old in a bathroom stall at the Lehi Legacy Center. He was charged with voyeurism, lewdness involving a child and unlawful detention of a child. Those charges were also dismissed without prejudice.

“He has hurt several children and I can only imagine he’ll hurt more,” said Davis.

Davis said Soberanis lived in a townhome just across the lawn from her family. She said he is part of a state supervision program and has a caretaker.

“They allowed him to come here with children. And they allowed him to come after what happened at the Legacy Center,” she said.

She said her son is terrified of him coming back. She said she feels as though the justice system failed her and other families and hopes the courts will handle things differently in their case.

“When is it going to stop? Who is going to stop it?” she said.