Man with 'large drill bit' arrested after threatening people in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man with a "large drill bit" was arrested in Salt Lake City Saturday after police said he ran away from them and toward nearby community members.

While nobody was harmed by the man, police said they stopped him from, "potentially harming for stabbing community members."

Maxwell Cowan, 31, was arrested and faces multiple charges including public intoxication, making threats of violence, threatening others using a dangerous weapon and failing to stop at the command of a police officer.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, dispatchers were alerted that Cowan was threatening people in the area of 1500 South 500 West.

When officers arrived in the area, they found Cowan with a "large, sharp-tipped object," which was later identified as a drill bit.

Police ordered Cowan to drop the drill bit, but instead of listening to their commands, he started running through the parking lot in the direction of bystanders.

Officials report that officers deemed "Cowan posed an immediate threat" and used a TASER to successfully take him into custody.

Cowan was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and upon clearing was booked into jail.