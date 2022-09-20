Man, woman taken to hospital after random stabbing in Taylorsville home

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — An adult man and woman are recovering in the hospital after they were stabbed in their home early Tuesday morning by a man they did not know.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the area of 4800 South 3400 West.

Sgt. Aaron Cheshire with the Taylorsville Police Department told FOX 13 News that officers found the man and woman with "several stab wounds."

They were taken to the hospital where they are now in stable condition, Sgt. Cheshire said.

Taylorsville PD on tscene of a dbl stabbing, 1 male and 1 female apparently sustaining significant injuries, officers on scene trying to sort out the details but there is one person in custody, more on Fox 13’s Good Day Utah pic.twitter.com/RJITaL7iaL — scott mckane (@macfox13) September 20, 2022

Preliminary investigation revealed the two victims did not know the male suspect who entered their home and stabbed them, police explained.

One of the victims was able to run out of the house and yell for help before neighbors called authorities and rendered aid, Sgt. Cheshire explained.

After the stabbing, Sgt. Cheshire said the male suspect ran away from the area. With the help of drones, K-9 teams and units from Taylorsville and West Valley City, the male suspect who police believe was responsible for the stabbing was located and taken into custody.

"We believe that the threat at this point is neutralized," Sgt. Cheshire said.

A reverse 911 call asking residents to shelter in place was issued while police searched for the suspect, but it was lifted shortly after he was taken into custody, police said.

The identities of the two victims as well as the suspect who was taken into custody were not made available.