Manhunt underway for suspect after car chase in Salina Co.

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — Officials say two suspects have been taken into custody already and a search is underway for a third after engaging in multiple car chases in Sevier County Friday.

Utah Highway Patrol said the situation started when a trooper tried to stop a car at milepost 31 on Interstate 70.

The chase was terminated when the vehicle exited at milepost 37 toward Richfield, officials reported.

At that point, Richfield Police engaged with the vehicle and a second chase ensued but was terminated shortly after due to reckless driving.

Later, the vehicle got back on I-70 and when the driver spotted a trooper, they chose to cross over the median and begin to drive into wrong-way traffic.

Eventually, the vehicle got back on the right side of the road and a pursuit ensued "on and off again," UHP explained, until the vehicle was spiked.

The pursuit ended as the vehicle entered Salina and officers located the vehicle. Two individuals were taken into custody as they were running away.

A search is underway for a third suspect who officials say was in the vehicle during the incidents.

