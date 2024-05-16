Maverik worker sprayed with pepper spray during robbery, suspect outstanding

PROVO, Utah — Provo Police are searching for a suspect who they say used pepper spray on a worker at a Maverik gas station before robbing the store and running away.

At 3 a.m. Thursday, police said a man entered a Maverik service station at 325 S. State Street and used pepper spray on the night clerk.

Police said after spraying the pepper spray, the man left the store and was last seen heading eastbound along 300 South.

The suspect is described as someone with average height and build, wearing a black face covering, hat, navy jacket, light-colored hoodie and teal and navy sneakers.

Provo Police Department

A photo additionally shows the man with a dark backpack or bag.

Further details about what the suspect took from the store were not made available by police.

Any relationship between the suspect and the Maverik worker was not disclosed.

Officials asked that residents and businesses in the area check security cameras for footage and contact 801-852-6210 if you have anything that could be helpful in the investigation.