Meth user sets house on fire in Ogden: Police

OGDEN, Utah — A methamphetamine user set his house on fire in Ogden this week after becoming paranoid, according to police.

Arrest records obtained by FOX 13 News state, that the fire happened Tuesday on the 2000 block of Monroe Boulevard. The responding officer said around 9 p.m. Austin Shortman, 41, was admitted to a local hospital where he told staff he had lit the house on fire using a propane torch and a blanket after hearing voices.

The officer stated that Shortman admitted to being a meth user and believed his landlord had planted speakers inside his house. The officer noted that a common side effect of methamphetamine use is paranoia and hallucinations.

Shortman was booked into jail and faces a felony arson charge.