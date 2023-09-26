Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Missing St. George man arrested on kidnapping, assault charges

Pilot Station.jpg
Google
Pilot Station.jpg
Posted at 12:46 PM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 14:46:18-04

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man who had previously been reported as missing allegedly threatened and kidnapped a woman with a knife from a mental health facility in St. George.

Spencer Ginnner has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Kidnapping following Monday's incident that began just after before 5 p.m.

Police say Ginner, 18, showed up at a Crimson behavior health facility pulled a knife and held it on a female staff member while he tried to kidnap a resident. According to the arrest report, while holding a knife on the staff member, he also held the resident and said, "I will take her or I will stab."

Ginner claimed the resident was a friend, and he feared for her safety.

Staff members were able to take the knife from Ginner at the facility before he was taken to a nearby Pilot gas station where he was arrested.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere