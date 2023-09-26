Missing St. George man arrested on kidnapping, assault charges

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man who had previously been reported as missing allegedly threatened and kidnapped a woman with a knife from a mental health facility in St. George.

Spencer Ginnner has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Kidnapping following Monday's incident that began just after before 5 p.m.

Police say Ginner, 18, showed up at a Crimson behavior health facility pulled a knife and held it on a female staff member while he tried to kidnap a resident. According to the arrest report, while holding a knife on the staff member, he also held the resident and said, "I will take her or I will stab."

Ginner claimed the resident was a friend, and he feared for her safety.

Staff members were able to take the knife from Ginner at the facility before he was taken to a nearby Pilot gas station where he was arrested.