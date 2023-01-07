MME fighter jailed in St. George on assault charges against child's mother

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A professional mixed martial arts fighter is being held without bail on charges of aggravated assault for sending the mother of his child to the hospital after attacking her on January 1.

Cain Castillo was denied bail because of his arrest on two previous felony charges stemming from a March 24, 2022 domestic violence incident where he punched and dragged his child's mother, also sending her to the hospital after the assault.

Cain was using the alias Cain Carrizosa when he was arrested in connection with the January 1 attack, but because the victim was the same as March 2022 attack they were able to connect the two assaults.

He is being held at the Washington County Jail on assault and robbery charges.