More than 20 LDS churches burglarized in the last week

HERRIMAN, Utah — More than 20 church buildings owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were burglarized within the last week and officials are trying to track down who is responsible.

Sgt. Jennings with the Herriman Police Department confirmed the break-ins to FOX 13 News, adding that although the only property taken was a TV, some of the buildings were also damaged.

Detectives are actively working on the case, Jennings said, but don't have any information on a potential suspect to release quite yet.

Church members reported the burglaries, so there's not a definite way to determine exactly when each incident happened, Jennings told The Salt Lake Tribune.However, officials believe the crimes happened sometime between Wednesday, September 20 and Saturday, September 23.

Anybody with information on the incidents can contact police investigating the cases by calling 801-840-4000.

Jennings said the following buildings were broken into:

