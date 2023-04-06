Mother, son members of Kingston family sentenced to prison

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge sentenced a mother and her son to prison Thursday for their roles in stealing a half-billion dollars in biofuel tax credits.

Isaiah Kingston received twelve years in prison, while Rachel Kingston, 67, was sentenced to seven years.

They were among four members of the polygamous Kingston family who pleaded guilty in 2019 to crimes related to Washakie Renewable Energy. The company defrauded a federal program to produce more environmentally-friendly fuels.

Two more sentencing hearings are scheduled for Friday.