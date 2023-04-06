Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Mother, son members of Kingston family sentenced to prison

Kingston.png
Rick Egan &amp; Leah Hogsten / The Salt Lake Tribune
Isaiah and Rachel Kingston
Kingston.png
Posted at 5:48 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 19:48:07-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge sentenced a mother and her son to prison Thursday for their roles in stealing a half-billion dollars in biofuel tax credits.

Isaiah Kingston received twelve years in prison, while Rachel Kingston, 67, was sentenced to seven years.

They were among four members of the polygamous Kingston family who pleaded guilty in 2019 to crimes related to Washakie Renewable Energy. The company defrauded a federal program to produce more environmentally-friendly fuels.

Two more sentencing hearings are scheduled for Friday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere