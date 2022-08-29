Motorcyclist arrested after driving 100 miles per hour in a school zone, chase with police

MILLCREEK, Utah — Police arrested a motorcyclist Monday morning after he was caught traveling over 100 miles per hour in a school zone and led police on a chase.

Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said an officer was following the motorcyclist when he was caught speeding through the school zone.

When the officer initiated a traffic stop, the motorcyclist drove away from police, initiating a chase. Eventually, the motorcyclist hit the tire of a patrol vehicle and ran away on foot.

The motorcyclist was taken into custody and police said he injured his foot. No other injuries or arrests were involved in the incident, police said.