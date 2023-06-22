Motorcyclist arrested for allegedly shooting woman in the face on freeway

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist was arrested in Davis County after he allegedly shot a woman in the face while driving on Interstate 15.

Daniel Bodon, 34, faces multiple felony charges including second-degree murder and three counts of felony discharge of a firearm.

The 18-year-old woman who was shot was seriously injured as she sustained two gunshot wounds to the face, documents state.

The incident happened in the afternoon of June 5, when a witness captured dash camera video showing a male driver of a motorcycle, later identified as Bodon, pursuing a dark gray Ford Focus at a "high rate of speed" while driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and brandishing a handgun, court documents report.

Later, a second witness saw Bodon shoot into the passenger side of a vehicle four times, documents state.

After firing the weapon, Bodon and an unknown passenger of the motorcycle who was later identified as a female with light hair "sped off," exiting the freeway at 700 South and heading West, a witness reported.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle was identified at the hospital as an 18-year-old woman who was receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the shooting.

"According to the victim and medical staff, the victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the face which required immediate surgery and caused permanent damage and disfigurement to her teeth and lips," court documents state.

Witnesses provided dash camera video of the incident and investigators were able to get descriptions of the driver and the unidentified rear passenger.

Using surveillance video, officials were able to track down the motorcycle as it traveled through Davis County after the incident and discovered Bodon and his wife's residence in Roy.

Through warrants, investigators obtained evidence at the home including the motorcycle, clothing, passenger helmet, motorcycle vest, and ammunition, all of which match descriptions from video captured of the incident, documents state.

It's unclear why shots were fired at the driver and Bodon chose to exercise his rights to consult with an attorney before speaking with investigators.

Documents note Bodon has affiliations to a "known local motorcycle gang."

He is being held without bail in the Davis County Jail.