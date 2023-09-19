Motorcyclist clocked going 134 mph during cross-state chase

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A wild chase involving law enforcement in Utah and Wyoming was first initiated in Summit County when a deputy clocked a motorcyclist going 134 miles per hour.

In total, deputies tried four different times to stop the driver of the motorcycle before they were able to successfully take him into custody.

Now, Rulon Stowell, 21, faces multiple charges including three third-degree felony counts of failing to respond to police, speeding and reckless driving.

Arresting documents report Stowell was clocked going 134 mph on the freeway on Saturday when deputies initiated a traffic stop.

Instead of slowing down, Stowell maintained his speed of over 100 mph and weaved in and out of traffic to get away, documents state.

Because of the speed, deputies lost sight of Stowell and terminated the pursuit, but other deputies stationed further along the freeway saw Stowell a short time later and tried to initiate another stop, court documents state.

For the second time, Stowell zoomed away from deputies, "showing disregard for traffic laws," arresting information claims. The deputies also lost sight of Stowell and the second pursuit was terminated.

Eventually, Stowell stopped at a gas station in Coalville and deputies tried to initiate a third traffic stop. Once again, Stowell fled away, accelerating to over 100 miles per hour.

At that point, Stowell crossed into Wyoming, arrest documents state. Wyoming law enforcement then picked up the chase.

Wyoming law enforcement was unsuccessful in their pursuit because eventually, a deputy saw Stowell coming back into Utah, speeding again. They initiated another pursuit but it was later terminated due to Stowell's high rate of speed, arrest information reports.

Finally, Stowell pulled into another gas station in Coalville and deputies surrounded the motorcycle, taking the driver, identified as Stowell, into custody.

After arresting Stowell, deputies discovered the license plate on the motorcycle had been folded up underneath the back of the bike so it could not be seen.

Stowell is being held without bail in the Summit County Jail.