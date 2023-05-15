Motorcyclist killed, truck driver arrested for DUI in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a truck on Friday and the driver was taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence.

According to court documents, 51-year-old Daniel Foster was arrested in connection to the crash and faces multiple charges including driving under the influence and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony.

Police identified the man who was killed as 32-year-old Jason Hughes of Spanish Fork.

Documents detail that a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on West State Road just before 6 p.m. approaching a local business when a truck driver, who was stopped at the parking lot exit of the business pulled out onto the road and tried to make a left-hand turn.

"The motorcycle crashed into the driver-side rear quarter panel of the truck," documents explained.

Hughes was knocked unconscious as a result of the crash and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

After the crash, police requested that Foster go to the Police Department for an interview and blood draw, to which he agreed.

He told police he had consumed alcohol the night before and had some prescription medications for his back, however, a breath test was conducted and resulted in a .217 BrAC, more than four times the legal limit in Utah, documents report.

Later during his interview with police, Foster admitted he was an alcoholic and said, "I drink every night until I black out."

A criminal history revealed Foster has had several arrests involving driving under the influence in the past, with charges dating back to 1991.

Foster was arrested and is being held without bail in the Utah County jail.