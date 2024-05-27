Multiple arrests made after South Salt Lake SWAT situation

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Multiple arrests were made early Monday morning after a SWAT response in South Salt Lake was prompted by shots fired.

Officials responded to the area of 300 East 3600 South after callers reported shots had been fired at a "large gathering."

FOX 13 News witnessed multiple police vehicles, SWAT members and crime scene tape posted around the area.

Residents were asked to avoid the area or stay inside their homes as crews responded to the incident.

Officials did not disclose many details about what exactly happened, but said it was an "isolated incident" that is still being processed.

Multiple arrests were made in connection.

Further details about if anyone was hurt in the situation or exactly how many arrests were made were not made available.

