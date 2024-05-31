Multiple people injured after shooting near Murray TRAX station, police say

MURRAY, Utah — Multiple people are injured after a shooting at a Murray apartment near the Utah Transit Authority Murray North station, the incident remains under investigation.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 7:08 p.m., the exact number of shooting victims is not yet confirmed at this time.

The victims, all of whom were shot near West Fireclay Avenue and Birkhill Boulevard, were transported in minor to serious condition.

No one has been detained at this time.

The Murray North Station was announced to be closed by the Utah Transit Authority at 7:15 p.m., with a bus bridge to be in effect during the police activity.

#TRAX Final Update 8:58 PM: Expect possible residual delays up to 15 minutes as trains resume their regular schedules. — Utah Transit Authority - UTA (@RideUTA) May 31, 2024

At 9:00 p.m., the Murray North Station reopened with the bus bridge canceled.

