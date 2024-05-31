Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Multiple people injured after shooting near Murray TRAX station, police say

2 people injured after shooting in Murray apartment, UTA station closes
FOX 13 News
2 people injured after shooting in Murray apartment, UTA station closes
Posted at 9:18 PM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 23:21:09-04

MURRAY, Utah — Multiple people are injured after a shooting at a Murray apartment near the Utah Transit Authority Murray North station, the incident remains under investigation.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 7:08 p.m., the exact number of shooting victims is not yet confirmed at this time.

The victims, all of whom were shot near West Fireclay Avenue and Birkhill Boulevard, were transported in minor to serious condition.

No one has been detained at this time.

The Murray North Station was announced to be closed by the Utah Transit Authority at 7:15 p.m., with a bus bridge to be in effect during the police activity.

At 9:00 p.m., the Murray North Station reopened with the bus bridge canceled.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere