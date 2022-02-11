Watch
Multiple police officers shot in Phoenix

KNXV
Multiple police officers shot in Phoenix Friday Feb. 11 2022
Posted at 4:48 AM, Feb 11, 2022
PHOENIX — Multiple police officers were reportedly shot and injured early Friday morning in Phoenix.

According to FOX 13 News' sister station KNXV, the incident started after 2 a.m. around 54th Avenue and Elwood Street, just north of Broadway Road.

Phoenix police initially confirmed they were investigating a "critical incident" in the area before saying one person was barricaded inside a home.

Multiple officers were reportedly injured during the situation but their conditions are not currently known.

