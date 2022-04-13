Murder trial of Jerrod Baum in hands of jury

PROVO, Utah — Closing arguments in the murder trial of a Utah man accused of killing two teenagers wrapped up Wednesday afternoon.

Jerrod Baum is charged with murdering 17-year-old Breezy Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell in 2017. He allegedly stabbed the couple to death, then dumped their bodies down a Eureka mine.

After over a month of trial, the case is now in the jury’s hands.

At the end of the day it all comes down to the testimony of Morgan Lewis, formely known as Morgan Henderson when she was Baum’s girlfriend at the time of the murders. She has said that she was there for the kidnappings and the murder, and watched him dispose of the bodies and evidence.

Utah County attorney Christine Scott’s closing statement reminded the jury of the gruesome details Lewis shared when she testified last month.

"Morgan said she saw Jerrod stab Riley in the groin, chest, head, throat and face. Riley started to gurgle, he said, 'I am dying'," Scott reminded the jury.

Baum’s defense team arguing Lewis’ credibility is not to be trusted.

"Was there a dominant one in the relationship? He says ‘Yeah, Morgan.’ Someone who doesn’t have any direct influence in the outcomes says Morgan was the dominant one in the relationship."

Defense attorneys said blood and DNA evidence don’t match up with Lewis' story and claim the real killer is out there and got away with murder.

Baum faces two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of aggravated kidnapping among many other charges. Meanwhile, Lewis took a plea deal back in October 2018,

pleading guilty to obstruction of justice and agreeing to testify in exchange for no prison time.