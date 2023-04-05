Murray man sentenced for meeting undercover cop posing as young girl online in sex crimes sting

LOGAN, Utah — A Murray man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted child sexual abuse, attempted sodomy, and related felony charges stemming from communications with an undercover agent posing as a 13 year-old girl.

Nathan Benjamin Allen, 38, began his Internet correspondence with the agent in June, 2022, and sent graphic photos and videos, propositioning the "teen" with various sexual activities.

On August 18, 2022 he drove to Logan to meet the "13 year-old" and was arrested by police officers who were waiting at the arranged location.

Upon arrest, he told police he only intended to talk to the girl.

According to the Cache Valley Daily report of the sentencing hearing, Allen sobbed during the proceeding and called the incident "the biggest mistake of my life," but prosecutors said that police learned he was also in correspondence with a young girl in Colorado.

Allen was facing 15 years-to-life, but the judge presiding over the hearing noted that he had been a victim of sexual abuse as a child when determining the sentence.