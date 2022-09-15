No arrests made in homicide case in Salt Lake City that left 1 dead, tips needed

SALT LAKE CITY — An adult was found dead in Salt Lake City Monday morning and officials are asking for tips in the case after the Medical Examiner determined the death was a homicide.

A "community member" reported an unconscious person in the area near 400 South 600 West at 8:25 a.m. Monday, September 12, Salt Lake City Police officials said.

Photos released by SLCPD show police cars and caution tape in an area underneath a road overpass.

The Homicide squad helped investigate due to "suspicious circumstances," SLCPD stated, however, officials did not expand on what the circumstances entailed.

Homicide was the cause of death, the Office of the Medical Examiner determined.

The age, identity and gender of the individual who was killed were not made available.

This incident marks the 11th homicide in Salt Lake City so far in 2022, police said.

If you have any information about the case, call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-178180.