Non-custodial mother arrested after allegedly taking Utah child to religious compound in Missouri

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Attorney's office in Utah has announced a non-custodial mother and three others were arrested after allegedly kidnapping a Utah child to live at a religious compound in Missouri.

Court documents state Kimberly Dell Davidson-Drolet, 53, of Murray had a warrant for her arrest after kidnapping her non-custodial child from Utah to Springfield, Missouri in January 2023 through June 24. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the child, 4, was allegedly abducted by her mother on January 18, 2023.

A felony warrant for Parental Kidnapping was issued for Davidson-Drolet on December 20, 2023.

Drolet had also allegedly used burner flip phones to conceal her and the child's whereabouts, having planned to take the child out of Utah with help from her son, Jaxson Davidson 30, of Washington, Utah, Dallas Davidson, 23 of Washington, Utah and Kristine Merrill, 53. The family would remain at large for over a year and had planned the kidnapping for 14 months.

Before Drolet's arrest, she was observed with the child at a religious compound led by a religious cult leader who is also related to Drolet.

They each are charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, with Drolet's initial appearance scheduled for August 13.

United States Attorney, Trina A. Higgins, of the District of Utah made the announcement, with Assistant United States Attorney Carlos A. Esqueda of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah prosecuting the case.