Officer sucker punched in face at Salt Lake City airport

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested after allegedly punching a police officer in the face at the Salt Lake City airport on Saturday.

According to arrest documents, two officers were walking through the lobby at the Salt Lake City International Airport when John D. Baydo came up from behind them and unprovoked, sucker punched one of the officers in the side of his face with "great force."

The officers immediately tackled Baydo to the ground and arrested him. According to the documents, the assaulted officer had noticeable swelling and bruising on his face from the punch.

Baydo was reportedly mute throughout the entire ordeal and officers could not get him to give a reason for the attack.

He was being held in jail on $500 bond facing a charge of assaulting a police officer.