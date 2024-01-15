Officials offer little to no information on police shooting in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah — A police shooting occurred Sunday afternoon at a gas station in Riverdale, but very few details have been provided even after several hours.

The incident began around 3:45 p.m. when officers with the Weber-Morgan Narcotic Strike Force and Ogden Metro Gang Unit were helping the Utah County Major Crimes Unit to apprehend an attempted homicide suspect, according to Ogden Police.

This took place near a Sinclair gas station on the corner of 700 West and Riverdale Road.

Sterling Andrews | FOX 13 News

At one point in the operation, there was a shooting with three officers from the Ogden Police Department involved, as well as one from Pleasant Grove Police.

Officials would not say whether anyone was injured or killed, whether the suspect fired shots at officers, nor whether anyone was arrested. However, photos from witnesses show a man being taken into custody outside the gas station.

An independent investigation is underway, headed by the Weber County Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol Team. Although the incident occurred in Riverdale, Ogden Police are handling the communications.

The department is planning to hold a press conference on Tuesday at 10 a.m.