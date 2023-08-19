Ogden businesses hit by pellet gun crime spree

OGDEN, Utah — Recent criminal activity against Ogden businesses have left them with financial losses estimated to be in the tens and sometimes hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Vandals have used pellet guns to shoot out the windows of several downtown businesses.

Ogden Police are currently investigating one such incident that occurred early last Sunday morning.

Businesses that had windows shattered must now address how to repair and replace the damaged windows while staying open for business.

Michael Farr, President of Farr Better Ice Cream, an iconic local establishment, expressed his determination to persevere despite the challenges.

"Frankly, we're not going to let a couple of broken windows affect how we do business. We're going to focus on the positive, and that's what we do every day," Farr stated.

Farr Better Ice Cream, which celebrated its 103rd anniversary in March, has a rich history in the community.

"Our business started actually as an ice harvesting business, and then moved into ice cream in 1929. And I have been making ice cream ever since," Farr explained.

Many in the community hold a deep connection to Farr Better Ice Cream.

"A lot of folks that will come in, come back because they came here when they were children or teenagers," Farr mentioned, underscoring the business's role as a cherished part of the community.

But the vandalism over the weekend caught the business hit by surprise.

"Our security cameras caught this about 2 a.m. Sunday morning; I would presume some teenagers were out joy riding and shooting pellet guns shot out six windows of ours," Farr recounted.

Several other businesses in downtown Ogden had windows that were shattered or otherwise destroyed.

The Cache Valley Bank building, the downtown Ogden Hampton Inn, and

the Weber State Wildcat Store also confirmed that their windows had been shot out.

In some cases, it will cost thousands of dollars for each pane of glass.

"They're large. We've got about 8 foot by 8 foot windows, and it's tempered glass so that it's safe, if it breaks and doesn't shatter and fall. So it's expensive," Farr explained.

"The actions that they have taken have cost a lot of people a lot more than they would imagine," he commented, before extending a message to the perpetrators encouraging them to "grow up and be more mature."

Ogden police have not yet confirmed the total number of businesses affected.

But Farr Better Ice Cream and other affected businesses are determined to overcome their losses and continue serving their community.

