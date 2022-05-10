Ogden man charged with kidnapping, murder of missing woman in Alaska

HOMER, Alaska — An Ogden man has been charged with the kidnapping and murder of a woman in Alaska.

According to the Homer Police Department, authorities arrested Kirby Calderwood, 32, in Ogden, Utah on Monday and charged him with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence.

Anesha “Duffy” Murnane, 38, of Homer, Alaska went missing on October 17th, 2019. There was a massive search for her.

"We would like to thank everyone who cooperated in this investigation," the Homer Police Department said in a statement. "There were dozens of folks that helped out with initial searches. Many others called in with tips and information and stood by ready to assist us. We would also like to thank the FBI and the Ogden Utah Police Department for all of the help they have provided. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Duffy’s family and all who are touched by this horrible event."

According to Alaska Public Media, Murnane was last seen alive walking in downtown Homer to an appointment that she never arrived at. Searchers on foot, ATVs, and helicopter were unable to find her after an exhaustive search.

The news outlet said that based on tracks found by search dogs, police said at the time it appeared someone in a vehicle had picked up Murnane.

That is alleged to have been Calderwood.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and further details could not be released.