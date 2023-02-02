Ogden teacher arrested for using charity donations for personal use

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden teacher has been arrested after an investigation showed she used money designated for a children's charity and used it for personal items instead.

Elizabeth Galbraith, 43, was a teacher at Mount Ogden Junior High School before she was placed on administrative leave last month, followed by her submitting her resignation after the arrest.

According to a probable cause statement, in December, the Ogden City Police Department was made aware of unauthorized purchases of the school's tax exempt Sam's Club card at multiple store locations.

Galbraith was seen in security video footage using the card at one Sam's Club location, with receipts showing "a large number of personal purchases made by Elizabeth were paid for in gift cards," the investigating officer wrote in the statement.

Police say Galbraith was the only person who handled money for the "Change for Children" charity, which accepted donations from local businesses for families in need during the holidays. When contacted, some families told police they had only received half the money listed in charity records, while others received nothing at all.

In an interview with police and Ogden School District officials, Galbraith said, "she accidentally threw away between $8,000 to $13,000 in gift cards while on Ambien."

Police found that over $21,000 in Galbraith's possession was unaccounted for.

Galbraith was arrested and faces charges of communications fraud and theft. The investigation showed that the school and families who expected to receive charitable donations were unaware of Galbraith's actions.