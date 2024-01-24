One dead after police shooting in Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE, Utah — One person was killed Wednesday morning in Bluffdale after a medical call escalated to a police shooting.

Not many details were immediately made available by police, but FOX 13 News confirmed the incident happened at 8:30 a.m. in the area of 1491 South Castle Valley Drive.

Initially, officers responded to the area for a medical call. However, the situation eventually escalated to an officer-involved critical incident.

Police shot an individual at the scene, killing them.

Further information about what led to the shooting as well as the identity of the individual were not made available.

The incident was handed over to the officer-involved critical incident protocol team, who is investigating.

