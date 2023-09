SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are investigating a crash Thursday evening that left one woman dead on State Street in South Salt Lake. The identity of the person has not yet been provided.

The pedestrian was struck near 3877 South State Street, police have confirmed that they have since passed away.

No other information is available at this time, police are continuing to investigate how the accident happened.

