One injured in early morning Salt Lake City shooting, police searching for suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — An early morning shooting in Salt Lake City Friday left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials first received word of a victim of a shooting at 6:40 a.m. and responded to a Maverik gas station located at 206 West North Temple.

While officials responded at the Maverik, the shooting did not occur there, Salt Lake City Police Detective Michael Ruff said.

"Someone picked up this individual that had been shot and brought them to this Maverik," he explained.

It appears a Good Samaritan found the individual who had been shot in the area of 1000 West 100 South and tried to bring them to get help, Ruff said.

Police confirmed to FOX 13 News that one person was shot but their injuries were not life-threatening. Further details about their identity were not made available.

The individual was taken to the hospital and now an investigation is underway to find out who pulled the trigger.

Police are encouraging those with security cameras in the area of 1000 West 100 South to check them and contact authorities if they find anything that may be helpful in the case.

If you have any information on the shooting, call 801-799-3000 or 911 in an emergency situation, Ruff said.

