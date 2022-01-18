Watch
One killed when car leaves road, crashes into cement barriers in Ogden

Spencer Joseph, FOX 13
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 13:31:49-05

OGDEN, Utah — One person died Tuesday morning when their car left the road and crashed into cement barriers in the area of 200 West at 21st Street, according to police.

An Ogden police spokesperson said the car was traveling west on 21st Street when it left the road and crashed into the cement barriers. It then crashed through a chain-link fence and stopped in a Walmart parking lot.

Three people were in the car at the time.

Police said the driver and front seat passenger were taken into custody and the rear seat passenger died from their injuries at the scene.

The driver, identified by police as Ulises Chavez, 25, was arrested and is facing potential charges of DUI, Felony Automobile Homicide and Interlock Ignition Device, Alcohol Restricted Driver as well as multiple outstanding warrants.

No other information was released as the incident remains under investigation.

